Ronald L. Busby 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ronald L. Busby, 77, of Springfield, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.
Ron was born on May 1, 1942, the son of Elmer Leroy and Dorothy (Brady) Busby. He married Dr. Mary Ellen Doyle on June 12, 1982 in Orland Park and she survives.
Ron worked as an insurance loss control officer for Church Mutual Insurance Company and was an Air Force Veteran, serving from 1960-1964. Ron enjoyed people, and loved to swim at the Springfield Elks Pool and the beach.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Mary Doyle Busby; two daughters, Lisa (Gary) Salzer of Morton, IL., Jada (Michael) Banks of Combine, TX; step-daughter, Rebecca Dyer; nine grandchildren, Jared (Mindy) Salzer, Chad (Alaina) Banks, Bryan (Devin) Banks, Emily (Trace) Duncan, Olivia (Gary) Wettstein, Tommy, Kaelee, Ellie, and Danny Dyer; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna (James) Correll of Boring, OR., and Kathy (Art) Guerrero of San Diego, CA.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Reverend Brad Farris officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery where the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail will conduct honors.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019