1/1
Ronald Lee Needham
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Lee Needham 1951 - 2020
Clovis, NM—Ronald Lee Needham Sr, 68, passed away on 16 July 2020 in Amarillo, TX. after a 13 yr battle with Alzheimer's.
Ron was born to Elmer E. Needham Sr and Helen Davis Needham on 26 October 1951 in Springfield, IL.
Ron retired on 1 January 1991 from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years service. He then made his home in Clovis NM.
Ron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen A. Needham and 3 children, his son Ronald L Needham Jr of Roswell, NM and daughters Lisa Michaud and Melanie Lotz of Clovis NM. He is also survived by his siblings, Elmer E. (Sonny) and Xing Needham Jr., Larry and Jeanne Needham, Marilyn Elder and Bob Zeman and Don Needham, all of Springfield and Luke Needham of St Louis, Mo. along with 7 grandchildren, Tristan, Ryanne, Layla, Winter, Kaylynn, Damien and Kris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved