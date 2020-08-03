Ronald Lee Needham 1951 - 2020

Clovis, NM—Ronald Lee Needham Sr, 68, passed away on 16 July 2020 in Amarillo, TX. after a 13 yr battle with Alzheimer's.

Ron was born to Elmer E. Needham Sr and Helen Davis Needham on 26 October 1951 in Springfield, IL.

Ron retired on 1 January 1991 from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years service. He then made his home in Clovis NM.

Ron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen A. Needham and 3 children, his son Ronald L Needham Jr of Roswell, NM and daughters Lisa Michaud and Melanie Lotz of Clovis NM. He is also survived by his siblings, Elmer E. (Sonny) and Xing Needham Jr., Larry and Jeanne Needham, Marilyn Elder and Bob Zeman and Don Needham, all of Springfield and Luke Needham of St Louis, Mo. along with 7 grandchildren, Tristan, Ryanne, Layla, Winter, Kaylynn, Damien and Kris and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.



