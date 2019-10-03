|
Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Wells 1950 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Wells, 69, of Chatham passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC. He was born in Springfield on August 12, 1950, the son of Carol and Belva Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Wells is survived by his brothers Donald (Yong) Wells of Denver, CO and Robert (Sharon) Wells of Springfield; sons Joseph (Veronica) Wells of Fayetteville, NC and Jason (fiancé, Peggy Rabbish) Wells of Farmersville; and grandchildren, Dianerys, Brittany, Joseph F., Breonna, and Ellie.
Mr. Wells was a graduate of Glenwood High School in Chatham. He served his country in the United States Army with the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea from 1970-1972. A resident of Sangamon County for over 60 years, he was a farmer, worked for Dickey John and Fancy Creek Landscaping. Mr. Wells belonged to the Chatham Post 4763. He was a resident of Whispering Pines for the past two years.
Mr. Wells was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and canoeing. Some of his interests were horticulture, where he earned a certificate from Lincoln Land Community College, stained glass works, automotive work and repair.
Celebration of Life: The Wells Family will host a celebration of Ronald's life on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the Chatham Post 4763.
Graveside Service: 12 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
