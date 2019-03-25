|
Ronald R. Teichman 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ronald R. Teichman, 72, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born July 18, 1946 to Edward and Rose (Kessler) Teichman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; son, Ronald E. (Christine) Teichman; grandchildren, William, Atticus and Allison; step-granddaughter, Megan Craddock; siblings, David (Karen) Teichman and Judy Teichman; sister-in-law, Debra (Thomas) Spisak; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Martin dePorres.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019