Ronald S. Cardoni 1944 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Ronald S. Cardoni, 75, of Sherman died at 7:11 pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 5, 1944, in Springfield, IL to Samuel and Mary (Roscetti) Cardoni. He married Patricia Prehoda on September 11, 1965 and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Matt (Kristi) Cardoni of St. Louis, MO and Kurt Cardoni of Springfield, IL; two grandchildren, Zelda and Giovanni Cardoni; one sister, Elaine (George) Maurer of Lexington, KY; one sister-in-law, Bev (Gary) Wells of Elizabethton, TN; two nephews, Dennis (Christina) Jones and Lee (Lisa) Dixon; two nieces, Stacy (Mick) Butler and Jolyn (Monte) Yard and several cousins.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nancy Jones; and one nephew, John P. Jones.
Ronald belonged to St. John Vianney Church in Sherman. He served in the Illinois Army National Guard for 6 years. He worked as a lobbyist for the Illinois School Board Association and the Illinois Petroleum Council. In 1999, Ronald was the Speaker of the 3rd House. He was an avid Cardinal and Bear's fan. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and taking trips to Canada.
Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 5 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church with Reverend George Nellikunnell officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation or St. John Vianney Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019