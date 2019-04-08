|
|
Ronald Schoby 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ronald Schoby, 71, departed this life on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Ronald was born February 5, 1945 in Springfield, IL to Noble and Mary Schoby.
He was a United States Navy Veteran.
Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Noble Schoby.
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Mary Schoby of Petersburg, IL, daughters; Lori Reuter of Jacksonville, NC and Ronda Roy of Chatham, IL, brother; Bernard Schoby of Normal, IL, five grandchildren and a niece; Andrea Schoby of Bloomington, IL.
Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5036 Camp Butler Road, Springfield, IL 62703. Honors at 10:00am with Elder Elias Walton Committal Service.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019