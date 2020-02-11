Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Smiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Smiley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Smiley Obituary
Ronald Smiley 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ronald Smiley 59, departed this life February 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born on October 22, 1960. He was the son of Frances Peoples Smiley and Albert Smiley.
He married Evie Boyd on June 29, 1985.
Mr. Smiley was a computer programmer/specialist and was employed at LRS, (Levy, Ray, Shoup) for more than 15 years.
Ronald Smiley was a member at Second Timothy Baptist Church, where he assisted with the computer lab along side his brother-in-law, James Boyd.
Funeral Services: Friday, February 14, 2020 at Second Timothy Baptist Church, 1122 East Pine Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Larry Luster Officiating.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -