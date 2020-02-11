|
|
Ronald Smiley 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ronald Smiley 59, departed this life February 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born on October 22, 1960. He was the son of Frances Peoples Smiley and Albert Smiley.
He married Evie Boyd on June 29, 1985.
Mr. Smiley was a computer programmer/specialist and was employed at LRS, (Levy, Ray, Shoup) for more than 15 years.
Ronald Smiley was a member at Second Timothy Baptist Church, where he assisted with the computer lab along side his brother-in-law, James Boyd.
Funeral Services: Friday, February 14, 2020 at Second Timothy Baptist Church, 1122 East Pine Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Larry Luster Officiating.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020