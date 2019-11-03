|
|
Ronald W. Canterbury 1953 - 2019
Athens, IL—Ronald Wayne Canterbury, age 66 of Athens, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Ron was born on June 17, 1953 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Wayne and Louise Canterbury. He married Jan Meinders on January 14, 1977 in Springfield.
He is survived by his wife Jan; daughters, Melissa (Aaron) Dinardo of Athens and Rachael (Adam Evers) Canterbury of Springfield; siblings, Barb Canterbury of Kenosha, WI, Cindy (Stacy) Popejoy of Lincoln, IL, and Jeff (Lori) Canterbury of Petersburg; grandsons, Tanner Dinardo, Anthony Danner, Gabriel Tipsword, and Rowan Tipsword; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Kay Meinders of Greenview; and several nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents.
He attended Christian Elementary in Springfield and Athens High School.
Ron was the owner of Canterbury Home Repair, an Auctioneer, and Seed Specialist for Canterbury Hybrid, LLC Golden Harvest.
He served for the Athens City Council as an Alderman for many years.
He was a member and Deacon at Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman. Ron also volunteered for the IBSA Disaster Relief and traveled to numerous states to help those needing hurricane and flooding relief.
He cooked for numerous people in several organizations, including Inner City Mission, Little Galilee Christian Camp, Big Country Catering, and the Living Faith Baptist Church.
Ron loved to cook, enjoyed woodworking, and was former member of Vintage Times Street Rods.
Visitation for Ron will be held at Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Adam Cruse officiating. Burial will be at Indian Point Cemetery, near Athens after the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019