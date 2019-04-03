Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Ronnie Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Davis


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronnie Davis Obituary
Ronnie Davis 1958 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ronnie Davis 60, departed this life on Sunday March 24th, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 24th, 1958, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Martha Davis and William Coleman.
He married Pamela (Anderson) Davis on June 24th, 2008, with a total of 31 years together. Mr. Ronnie Davis was a truck driver at Republic Waste for a number of years.
Funeral services, Saturday April 6, 2019, Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703, Rev. Larry Luster officiating.
Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service:11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now