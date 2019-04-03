|
Ronnie Davis 1958 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ronnie Davis 60, departed this life on Sunday March 24th, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 24th, 1958, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Martha Davis and William Coleman.
He married Pamela (Anderson) Davis on June 24th, 2008, with a total of 31 years together. Mr. Ronnie Davis was a truck driver at Republic Waste for a number of years.
Funeral services, Saturday April 6, 2019, Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703, Rev. Larry Luster officiating.
Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service:11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019