Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
facebook.com/curryfh/
facebook.com/curryfh/, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Lee Stevens


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Lee Stevens Obituary
Rosa Lee Stevens 1935 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—Rosa Lee Stevens, 84, of Pawnee, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born July 18,1935, at Memorial in Springfield, the daughter of Gordon Lee and Pauline R. Renfro Galloway. She married Walter A. Stevens on Aug. 4, 1957, and to this union, three daughters were born. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Rosa Lee graduated from Pawnee High School in 1953 and Millikin University in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in music education. She taught music in several area schools for many years and played the organ and piano for churches in Pawnee and Auburn for 50 years. She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Pawnee Chapter 436 and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her family was important to her, and she was important to her family. She will be greatly missed, but she lives on in all of us. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, music and reading.
Rosa Lee is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter, of Pawnee; three daughters, Melinda (John) Howerton of Hiawatha, Iowa,Kathleen (Tom)Steece of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Rosemary (Troy) Mason of Piedmont, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren, Amy (Marcel), Sarah (Nick), Steve (Teela), Emily (Dan), Daniel (Joy), David (Lilly), Rachael (Dustin), Melissa, Jacob, Ben and Jon; seven great-grandchildren, Colt, Jessica, Julia, Lucas, Audrey, Andrew and Amyra and one on the way; one brother, Glenn P. (wife, Cathy) Galloway, of Pawnee; and one sister, Marie Marvin, of Pawnee; several nieces and nephews and two brothers-in-law.
Because of the coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held for Rosa Lee's family with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Family and friends may view a livestream video of the service at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020, at facebook.com/curryfh/. A private burial will be held at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Rosa Lee Stevens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -