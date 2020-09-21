1/1
Rosalena M. "Rosie" Ray
Rosalena M. "Rosie" Ray 1932 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Rosalena "Rosie" Ray, 88, of Chatham, died at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Rosie was born on February 22, 1932 in Springfield, the daughter Nicholas and Grace Tesone Bax. She married John "Jack" Ray on February 6, 1952 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2013.
Rosie was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and worked for the Illinois House of Representatives. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 364 Ladies Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Bishop Griffin Assembly Ladies Auxiliary, and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. Rosie was also a member of the Springfield Civic Garden Club and enjoyed working in her flower garden.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Ray; her parents; and a sister, Esther Gentry.
Rosie is survived by one son, John Martin Ray of Chatham; one daughter, Karen Ray of Springfield; two grandchildren, Mindy and Morgan Ray; one sister, Lucille (James) Metz of Springfield; one brother, John (Carole) Bax of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family ceremonies will be held.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, next to her husband, Jack.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
