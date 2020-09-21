Aunt Ro & Uncle Jack were always very special to me. I’ll never forget helping uncle Jack replace the fan above the stove on Arrowhead Dr. Aunt Rosie was so afraid I was going to get my hands stuck in the wall.



God broke the mold with you Aunt Ro. You were one of a kind. I love you very much and will miss you greatly. Say hello to Uncle Jack for me. We’ll all see each other again one day!

Clay Harrison

Family