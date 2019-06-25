|
Rosalie E. Kendall 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rosalie E. Kendall, 94, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
Rosalie E. DeMarco was born on April 27, 1925 in Riverton the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ciotti DeMarco.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Tanya (Eric Bell) Disbrow and Chad Staples. Great grandchildren: Bree Staples, Shelby Bell. Great great grandchildren: Kensley and Skye Martinie.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her daughter: Joli DeVoss and several brothers and sisters.
She graduated from the Riverton High School and was employed by Currie Electragraph as Corporate Secretary. She later worked as an accountant for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Memorials may be made to the .
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 26 to June 27, 2019