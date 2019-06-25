Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie E. Kendall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalie E. Kendall Obituary
Rosalie E. Kendall 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rosalie E. Kendall, 94, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
Rosalie E. DeMarco was born on April 27, 1925 in Riverton the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ciotti DeMarco.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Tanya (Eric Bell) Disbrow and Chad Staples. Great grandchildren: Bree Staples, Shelby Bell. Great great grandchildren: Kensley and Skye Martinie.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her daughter: Joli DeVoss and several brothers and sisters.
She graduated from the Riverton High School and was employed by Currie Electragraph as Corporate Secretary. She later worked as an accountant for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Memorials may be made to the .
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.