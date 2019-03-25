|
Rosalie Jones 1935 - 2019
Williamsville, IL—Rosalie Jones, of Williamsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Rosalie was born on January 15, 1935 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Earl and Lulu Yocum.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 2007 and her parents.
She was a member of Home Extension, the Williamsville Christian Church, and the Athens Christian Church. She quilted with the Nimble Fingers Group at the Williamsville United Methodist Church for 20 years.
She worked as a school custodian alongside her husband, Carl, at Williamsville for 22 years.
Visitation for Rosalie will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of funeral services at 2:00 PM at the Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Memorials can be made to the Williamsville High School or .
On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
