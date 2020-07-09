1/1
Rosalie Mottar
1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rosalie Mottar, 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Springfield. She was born on Ocober 6, 1952, the daughter of Lee and Frances (Shipman) Mottar. Rosalie graduated from Glenwood High School and then went on to study nursing at Passavant Nursing School, graduating in 1973, she went on to work for Memorial Medical Center, retiring after 44 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Rosalie is survived by her sister, Margaret (Garry) Zackery; special friend, Georgia Sale; niece Lynn (Matt) Miller and their children Zackery, Owen, and Hope, and her special dog, Frannie and several cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 1:00 until the time of the funeral 3:00PM at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Protective League.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
JUL
11
Funeral
03:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
