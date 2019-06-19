|
Rosalyn Eigenmann 1922 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Rosalyn Eigenmann, age 96, of Sherman, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Rosalyn was born on July 17, 1922 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Everett and Gracie Mae Crawley-Register.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert; one brother, Kenny and one sister, Vanita.
Rosalyn is survived by two sons, Curt (Alana) Eigenmann, Cory (Bernie) Eigenmann; three daughters, Connie Eigenmann, Cassie Eigenmann, Christie (Mark) Newcome; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Rosalyn was a life-long member of the Sherman United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. Rosalyn's life was dedicated to her faith and family.
Visitation for Rosalyn will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9-11 AM at the Sherman United Methodist Church. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the Sherman United Methodist Church.
Memorials can be made to "Sherman United Methodist Church".
Burial will be held at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Rev. Jon Carrell will be officiating.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Eigenmann family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019