1/1
Rose Ann Kovski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Ann Kovski 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rose Ann Kovski, 93, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born September 7, 1927 in Springfield, the daughter of Herbert E. and Georgia E. (Swearingen) Ralph. During her early childhood she lived, with her family, in Long Island, New York. In 1952, she married Dr. John K. Kovski and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2019.
Rose Ann was the homemaker caring for her family.
She is survived by her five children: John R. Kovski, Thomas S. Kovski, William R. Kovski, Roseann Kovski and Nanette Williams, her sister Caroline Miller, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Bisch and Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved