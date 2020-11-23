Rose Ann Kovski 1927 - 2020Springfield, IL—Rose Ann Kovski, 93, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.She was born September 7, 1927 in Springfield, the daughter of Herbert E. and Georgia E. (Swearingen) Ralph. During her early childhood she lived, with her family, in Long Island, New York. In 1952, she married Dr. John K. Kovski and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2019.Rose Ann was the homemaker caring for her family.She is survived by her five children: John R. Kovski, Thomas S. Kovski, William R. Kovski, Roseann Kovski and Nanette Williams, her sister Caroline Miller, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.A private graveside service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Bisch and Son Funeral Home.