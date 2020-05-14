|
|
Rose Frances Palazzolo 1919 - 2020
Rockford, IL—Rose Frances Palazzolo, 100, died peacefully in Rockford, Illinois on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Rose was born to Dominic and Mary Aiello in Springfield, Illinois, on December 19, 1919. On November 25, 1945, she married Vincent James (Jim) Palazzolo. They were happily married for 37 years until Jim died in 1982. Employed by Sears Roebuck in Springfield as a salesclerk for 27 years. In 1994, Rose chose to move to Rockford, Illinois, to join the family of her daughter and son-in-law.
The chief focus of Rose's life was her family. Nothing meant more to her.
Rose was predeceased by her parents, 11 brothers and sisters, and husband Jim. She is survived by her daughter Mary Catherine (Michael) Carlson, Rockford; and son Dominic (Nancy) Palazzolo, Downers Grove, IL; 4 grandchildren; 5 greatgrandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family burial service was held in Springfield, IL, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Because of government restrictions, the family will plan a funeral Mass and celebration of Rose's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's name would be appreciated to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020