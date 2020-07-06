Rose Marie Buchmann Roach Miller 1927 - 2020

Edwardsville, IL—Rose Marie Buchmann Roach Miller was born on February 3, 1927 to Leota (Grombach) and Emile Buchmann in Belleville, Illinois. She died on June 10, 2020.

She earned her Bachelor Degree in English from Millikin University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, a cheerleader and honored as a member of Outstanding College Women Society. She married Robert (Bob) Corwine Roach in 1950, moved to Springfield and had four children, all born and raised in Springfield. For the next 28 years her life evolved around her family and community service.

She was President of the Junior League of Springfield, the Springfield Art Association, Mental Health Association, and Child and Family Services Association. She was a Director at Memorial Medical Center, the first woman Director of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, and the first woman member of the local Kiwanis Club. She earned her Master of Education from Sangamon State University and her Doctor of Philosophy from Illinois State University. She worked at Sangamon State University until her retirement, starting as a teaching assistant and retiring in 1993 as Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Services.

Bob died in November of 1978, and in November of 1981 Rose married Fred James (Jim) Miller, who had two sons. When she retired, she joined Jim in Glen Carbon, Illinois where she lived happily until her death.

Rose was proud of her family and loved all of them very much. She had a rare gift of making everyone she met feel special. She will be much missed.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Corwine Roach; second husband, Fred James (Jim) Miller; brother, Carl Buchmann; sister, Jeanne Buchmann Kluga; sister in law Mary Leigh Roach; brother in law; Jim Williams and daughter-in-law, Mary Roach.

She is survived by her twin sister Emmy Buchmann Williams; her daughter Kim Roach Poteet (Dave); her sons Rob Roach (Barbara Lommen), Andy Roach (Maureen), and Phil Roach (Michelle); her stepsons Dale Miller (Marilyn) and Alan Miller (Kathy); her seven grandchildren: Laura Miller Plencner (Chris), Rachel Miller, Sarah Miller, Douglas Miller, TJ Lundstrom, Jack Henry Roach Lommen, and Charles Emile Roach Lommen; and her three great grandchildren: Evelyn Plencner, Lucas Plencner, and Leah Lundstrom; her brother-in-law, John Kluga; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Buchmann; plus the many whose lives she touched and who loved her as a result.

Memorials may be made to the Rose Marie and Robert C. Roach Scholarship Fund at the University of Illinois #773349. Checks may be sent to University of Illinois Foundation, 1305 West Green Street MC 586, Urbana, IL, 61801.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store