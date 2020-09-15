Rose Marie Moore 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rose Marie Moore, 87, passed away peacefully in her home on September 12, 2020, in Springfield, Illinois surrounded by her loving family.
Rose was born on October 3, 1932 in Springfield, the first daughter of the late Dominic Sr. and Elizabeth Greco. She attended Cathedral Grade School (Class of '46), Sacred Heart Academy (Class of '50) and earned an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts from Lincoln Land Community College in 1990.
Rose found great joy in her husband of 58 years, James Gilbert Moore Sr., whom she married on January 6, 1951. She missed him every day after he passed away in May 2008. She also delighted in her two daughters, nine sons, daughters-in laws, sons-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Rose was the School Secretary at St. Cabrini Grade School and then worked in Administrative Coordination roles at Horace Mann Insurance and Illinois Department of Conservation (now IDNR) for a number of years, retiring in 1997
Rose gave and received much grace through decades of serving as a volunteer in the Springfield Catholic community. As a Catechism teacher at St. Agnes Parish, she prepared many for entering the Catholic Church. Rose became a Dominican Associate in May 2003, which allowed her to deliver Holy Communion to local hospital patients.
Rose is survived by her brother, Dominic Greco Jr. of Chatham, two daughters, Marie Shepherd of Wauconda and Kathleen (husband Thomas) Raymundo of Capitola, California; seven sons Joseph Paul (wife Kitsie) Moore of Springfield, Daniel (wife Sara) Moore of Webster Groves, Missouri, Dominic (wife Ramona) Moore of Ceres, California, Andrew Moore (partner Liz Wiley) of Williamsburg, Virginia, Timothy (wife Donna) Moore of Springfield, Matthew (wife Jenni) Moore of Arvada, Colorado and Martin (wife Susan) Moore of Austin, Texas. Rose was preceded in death by her sons, James Moore Jr. of Dekalb and Christopher Moore of Springfield; her sisters Joanne Bateman and Dawn Ann Greco of Springfield and brother Alphonso (Bunky) Greco of Springfield. Rose (Nana) is survived by a legacy of 24 grandchildren and 17+ great grandchildren with more on the way. Rose (Aunt Rosie) loved her many nieces, nephews, cousins and step-relatives. Rose was a stand-in mother for her many friends and co-workers. Rose, Nana, Aunt Rosie will be greatly missed by everyone her life has touched.
Visitation: 9:30-10:45 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Agnes Church in Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Agnes Church in Springfield with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. The funeral mass for Rose will be live-streamed and can be viewed via the St. Agnes Parish Facebook page.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monsignor Patrick Wright Education Fund at St. Agnes School.
CDC Protocol will be followed and all aspects of the celebration of Rose Moore's life will follow strict COVID-19 protocols. Masks, safe distancing and sanitary hands will be required at all times at all gatherings.
