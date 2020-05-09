|
Rose Parks 1962 - 2020
Mt. Auburn, IL—Rose Marie (Morse) Parks, 78, of Appleville, Illinois, passed away surrounded by her children and loved ones at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service for Rose will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to , , or the animal rescue of the donor's choice.
Rose was born on July 25, 1941, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Clayton J. Morse and Isla Marie (Sill) Morse. She married Dale Kent Parks in 1962. He survives.
Rose worked at Grigoleit and the Holiday Inn in Decatur, Illinois, and also at the Niantic-Harristown High School. She loved mushroom hunting and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her home and kitchen were always open for family and friends, but her favorite job was helping raise her grandchildren who were the highlight of her life. She will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her children: Chip Parks and wife Kindra, of Blue Mound, IL., Lisa Turner and husband Jerry of Mt. Pulaski, IL., T.J. Mishler and husband Greg, of Edinburg, IL., Bub Parks and Tammy of Appleville, IL., Cody Parks and wife Jody of Appleville, IL.; Grandchildren Jayson VanVolkenburg, Jared VanVolkenburg, Ben Parks, Tiffany Justice, Jeri Kaye Solomon, Emma Parks, Ella, Parks, Tucker Parks, Madison Parks; Great-grandchildren Elisabeth VanVolkenburg, Ever VanVolkenburg, Riley Justice, Payton Justice, Jaydin Solomon, Caiden Solomon. Siblings Doris Belcher of Long Creek, IL, Lou Morse and wife Barb of Oakley, IL, Tom Morse and wife Michelle of Decatur, IL. A special thanks to Bruce and Julie Stolz and Deb Pulliam for their loving and caring support during this very difficult time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Dawn (Chickie) VanVolkenburg, brother Fred Morse, sister Jean Brennan, brother Harry Morse, brother Jack Morse, and brother Johnny Morse.
These are some of Rose's favorite quotes she would tell her family: "Watch for the deer when you leave," "Stir your noodles from the bottom," and "Call when you get home."
