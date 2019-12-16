|
|
Rosemary A. Patton 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rosemary A. Patton, of Springfield, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born March 15, 1929 in Staunton, IL to William George and Ida (Bahn) Baumann. She married Peter J. Patton in St. Joseph, MO on October 8, 1950 and he preceded her in death on September 30, 2009.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; one son, George S. Patton; and one brother, Bud Baumann.
Surviving are three daughters, Penny (Mike) Noel of Chesterfield, MO, Connie Patton Stelbrink of Springfield and Michelle "Mickey" (Brian) Lauer of Springfield; one son, John M. Patton of Springfield; three grandchildren, Alex Noel, Angela (Ben) Christenson and Allie (Jon) Brent; four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Noelle, Leighton, and Beau; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rosemary was a resident of Springfield since 2006. She was a former owner of what is now Bass-Patton-Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. She graduated from Staunton High School in 1946. She was a former member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro and a member of the Auxiliary.
Rosemary loved playing the piano and organ and often times played for the residents at the nursing homes in Hillsboro. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In her later years she enjoyed casino trips and especially enjoyed the time with her beloved dog Jack.
Visitation: 11-1pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bass-Patton-Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Funeral Service: 1pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bass-Patton-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Stephen Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pete and Rosemary LLCC Scholarship Fund or to .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019