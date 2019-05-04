|
|
Rosemary (Spengler) Alexander 1927 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Rosemary Spengler Alexander, 92, of Rochester, died at 11:34 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Country Lane Memory Care in Riverton. She was born on February 25, 1927 in Springfield to Charles and Maude (Killion) Spengler. She married Richard O. Alexander on February 2, 1945 and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2013.
She is survived by a daughter, Risa (Joseph) Sandoval of Jackson, WY; one son, Richard B. (Karen) Alexander of Rochester; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Rex; one grandson and 10 siblings.
Her family was always her highest priority. Rosie loved to travel, having visited all 50 states. She enjoyed square dancing, and was a wonderful seamstress and baker.
She was a member of Rochester United Methodist Church.
At her request private services were held.
Rosie's family would like to thank the staff and management at Country Lane for their compassionate and capable care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rochester United Methodist Church or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 5 to May 6, 2019