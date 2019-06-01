|
|
Rosemary Elaine English 1945 - 2019
Ashland, IL—Rosemary Elaine "Mamaw" English, 73, of Ashland passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born October 13, 1945 in Stourport, England, the daughter of Ralph Russell and Margaret Jessie Kimberley Jones. She married Clifton "Grouch" English and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two children, Dana English (companion, David Reel) of Peoria Heights and Lonnie English (wife, Marni) of Ashland; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Wallbaum (husband, Jim) of Ashland; a niece; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A 1963 graduate of Ashland High School, Elaine was a self-employed licensed beautician for 43 years from a shop in her home. She later worked for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, retiring in 2012 following 12 years of service. She had formerly served as an EMT with Ashland First Responders and as a Cass County election judge.
Elaine was active in the Ashland community and served on the community's bicentennial committee. She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle, craft work, oil painting, fishing, collecting Santa Claus figures, and held a special passion for rescuing animals, large and small.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland with burial in Ashland Cemetery. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 9:30 am Tuesday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to Ashland Volunteer Fire Department or PAWS Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 2 to June 3, 2019