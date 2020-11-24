Rosemary Hassebrock 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dementia creates a difficult grieving process for families. I feel like I lost my Mom a long time ago, but there was no funeral and no closure—just the despair of watching the continuing downward spiral of a once vibrant woman. As close family members, we end up mourning our loved ones while they are still living.
Mercifully, Mom (who was 96) lost her battle with dementia and died peacefully at 6:00 p.m. on November 22, 2020 at Concordia Village Care Center. Now, we can remember Mom in a way that honors her indomitable spirit. She fought the battle for over 10 years with amazing resilience and perseverance. While in her 90s, she survived two separate falls that resulted in a broken hip and a fractured pelvis.
Rosemary was born on December 8, 1923 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Charles A. and Marie Cook Fischer. She married Al Hassebrock on February 18, 1943; he preceded her in death on October 13, 1980. They had two sons who survive: Steve (Jeannette) Hassebrock of Springfield and Craig Hassebrock of Sedona, AZ. They had three grandchildren: Christine (Mike) Nardini of Ladue, MO, Greg (Michelle) Hassebrock of Springfield, and Brad (Margaret) Hassebrock of Coatbridge, Scotland. In addition, there were five great-grandchildren: Harry and T.J. Nardini, Izzy and Lucia Hassebrock, and Holly Kinsella. Rosemary is also survived by a younger sister, Charlotte Watson of San Diego, CA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Al and Rose moved to Springfield in 1946, after Al's service in the Army during World War II. Rose immediately became part of the community and was actively involved in Springfield Newcomers. During her younger years she enjoyed bowling and had a life-long love for cooking, dancing, playing bridge, shopping, travel and the arts. She particularly enjoyed annual trips to New York City with her granddaughter, Chrissy, where they would see Broadway plays. She loved being both a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Together, Al and Rose started American Metals Supply in 1962. It still exists today as a successful, 3rd generation family business with 8 locations doing business in 12 states—the epitome of the American dream and a lasting legacy for both of them.
Rose and Al were founding members of Christ the King Parish. Due to all of the restrictions and challenges presented by COVID-19, and in an attempt to be responsible and consider everyone's best interest regarding their health, there is just going a private funeral. The Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry, Springfield, IL 62704 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27th with Rev. Christopher House, celebrant. Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
The family wants to thank the management and staff of the Concordia Village Care Center for the excellent care and compassion they provided for the last six years of Rose's life. One of the staff recently described Rose as "feisty,"and that was probably a tactful description.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, 1930 Barberry, Springfield, IL 62704.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
