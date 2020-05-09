|
Rosemary King 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rosemary King, 91, of Springfield, passed away at 5:00 am Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was born in Mattoon, IL March 20, 1929 the daughter of George Forrest and Ora (Todd) King. Her parents preceded her in death.
Rosemary earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Illinois and her Master of Science in Nursing Education from Indiana University. She served in both Chicago and Decatur with physicians in private practice. She also taught at Lincoln Land Community College.
She was also very involved in her community, serving as a docent at the Old State Capitol and as a volunteer at Lincoln Memorial Gardens. She was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church, a member of the Sargent Caleb Hopkins Chapter of DAR, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Rosemary is survived by several cousins, including Roger Key of Lake Zurich, IL and dear friends, Sue and Jim Filler of Springfield.
Friends may call from 9-10 am Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield, IL. CDC and State of Illinois guidelines will be practiced including visitor's wearing mask and proper social distancing. Funeral services will be private with burial in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home. 217-544-5424
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020