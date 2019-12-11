The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
245 North Amos Avenue
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary "Rosie" McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary "Rosie" McCormick Obituary
Rosemary "Rosie" McCormick 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rosemary "Rosie" McCormick, 72, of Springfield, died at 6:49 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 North Amos Avenue, Springfield with Rev. Daniel Bergbower, celebrant.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SIU School of Medicine, Simmons Cancer Institute for Ovarian Cancer Research, P.O. Box 19666, Springfield, IL 62794-9666.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now