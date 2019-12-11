|
|
Rosemary "Rosie" McCormick 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rosemary "Rosie" McCormick, 72, of Springfield, died at 6:49 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 North Amos Avenue, Springfield with Rev. Daniel Bergbower, celebrant.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SIU School of Medicine, Simmons Cancer Institute for Ovarian Cancer Research, P.O. Box 19666, Springfield, IL 62794-9666.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019