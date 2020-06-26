Rosemary P. Wilkas 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rosemary P. Wilkas, 91, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Centennial Point Assisted Living.
She was born in Nashville on Dec. 24, 1928, to Leslie H. and Frieda (Oleze) Paul. She was married to William Chrisman and later married William Wilkas. Both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert W. Wilkas; sister, Clara Ruth Novick; brother-in-law, William Novick; grandchildren, David Brown and Debra Lynn McAfee Stout; and nephews, Terry Bowles and Billy Novick.
Rosemary formerly worked for the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. She also was employed as a librarian for SIU Carbondale, Sangamon State University and then at State of Illinois Library until retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Paul; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy (Robert) Clem; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at Zion Cemetery in Addieville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.