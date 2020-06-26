Rosemary P. Wilkas
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary P. Wilkas 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rosemary P. Wilkas, 91, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Centennial Point Assisted Living.
She was born in Nashville on Dec. 24, 1928, to Leslie H. and Frieda (Oleze) Paul. She was married to William Chrisman and later married William Wilkas. Both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert W. Wilkas; sister, Clara Ruth Novick; brother-in-law, William Novick; grandchildren, David Brown and Debra Lynn McAfee Stout; and nephews, Terry Bowles and Billy Novick.
Rosemary formerly worked for the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. She also was employed as a librarian for SIU Carbondale, Sangamon State University and then at State of Illinois Library until retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Paul; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy (Robert) Clem; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at Zion Cemetery in Addieville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved