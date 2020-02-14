|
Rosemary T. Martin 1928 - 2020
Farmersville, IL—Rosemary T. Martin, age 92, lifelong resident of Farmersville passed away February 13, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield surrounded by her family.
Rosemary was born January 28, 1928 in Farmersville, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Millburg Brown. She married Kenneth L Martin on February 18, 1950 and he preceded her in death on June 13, 1975.
Rosemary was a farm wife and homemaker. She also worked 10 years for the state of Illinois. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of the Farmersville Senior Citizens where she served as president for many years. She also served as clerk for Bois D' Arc Township.
She is survived by five sons Michael (Donna) Martin, John (Abigail) Martin, Warren Martin, Daniel (Beth) Martin and Thomas (companion Karen) Martin. Thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. One brother, Glenn wife Ella Marie Brown and several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Infant son Timothy, grandson Blake Martin, daughter-in-law Susie Martin, brothers; Harold Brown and Jerry Brown and a sister Shirley Hobson preceded Rosemary in death.
Visitation will be held in Monday, February 17th from 4 until 7 PM at St. Mary's Church in Farmersville.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday February 18 at 10 AM with burial in St. Martin Cemetery in Farmersville.
Hough Funeral Home in Farmersville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.houghfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020