Rosemary W. Bermingham 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rosemary W. Bermingham, 61 of Springfield, died at 12:04 am, Sunday June 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born June 16, 1957 in Merced, CA to Van and Alberta Mohr Watson. She married Steve Bermingham on July 23, 1983 and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Matthew Bermingham of Denver, CO and Michael Bermingham of Springfield; two daughters, Emily and Sarah Bermingham both of Springfield; mother, Alberta Watson; two brothers, Randy Watson of Urbana and Charles Watson of Princeton, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and one brother Virgil Watson.
Rosemary was a member of Church of the Little Flower. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross-stitching, reading, basket weaving, and dearly loved her two dogs.
Rosemary earned her Master's Degree in Public Administration from UIS. She worked for the State of Illinois as a Budget Analyst.
Visitation: 5-7 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with a prayer service at 5 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 11 to June 12, 2019