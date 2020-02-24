Home

Springfield, IL—Rosemary Wilkin, 93, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at St. John's Hospice.
Rosemary was born in Downers Grove, IL where she was the third youngest of nine children. Rosemary moved to Springfield to go to high school at Ursuline Academy where she met and married the love of her life, Bob Wilkin. Bob and Rosemary raised five children, Thomas (Cynthia) Wilkin, Sandra (David) Roy, Pamela (Lawrence) Tipps, Diana (Charles) Bowden and Barbara (Andrew) Yokom.
Rosemary enjoyed family get togethers with all of her children, 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, dancing the night away at the with friends and teasing pets and small children. Rosemary had a wonderful professional career where she had been a leader and inspiration to many in her ability to work hard and her never give-up attitude. With such a love for work, Rosemary retired and went back to work many times until she finally retired just a few short years ago.
Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Reverend Manuel P. Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lincoln Memorial Garden or Ursuline
Convent in Alton, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
