|
|
Rosiland Dennis 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rosiland Dennis, 74, of Springfield, died at 4:07 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Rosiland was born on May 13, 1945, in Santa Barbara, CA, the daughter of Emil J. and Virginia M. (Taylor) Milligan. She married Herbert "Herb" Dennis June 17, 1967, in Crooksville, OH. Herb and Rosiland were married for 52 years.
Rosiland was a 1963 graduate of Crooksville High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in Social Work from The Ohio State University. She earned her master's degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois and received the Mark Hale Award for Scholastic Excellence. Rosiland was employed by the Sangamon Area Special Education District and Pleasant Plains School District for 30 years. She was passionate about working with children through counseling and strengthening them to become productive adults. She was a proud founding member of the School Social Workers of America. Rosiland served as a board member and former president of the Illinois Association of School Social Workers (IASSW) and was a chairwoman for the IASSW State Conference for numerous years. She was an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and a member of the University of Illinois School of Social Work Board. Rosiland was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church where she was a charter member of the adult choir, a member of the funeral choir, helped countless families by helping prepare funeral luncheons, and was a member of Polly Roesch King's Daughters Circle. Her favorite hobbies were traveling, reading, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Rosiland was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Dennis; three children, Lara Dennis of Garland, TX, Matthew (wife, Amy) Dennis of Leawood, KS, and Mark (wife, Rachel) Dennis of Overland Park, KS; ten grandchildren, Jackson Blackwell, Lincoln and Stella Rose Willoughby; Andrew, Michael, Patrick, and Catherine Dennis; Charlotte, Cora and Cecilia Dennis; two sisters, Erin Arnett of Ohio and Jodi (husband, Kevin) O'Connell of Clarksville, TX; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service led by Rev. Joseph G. Ring.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704 with Rev. Joseph G. Ring, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019