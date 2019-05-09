|
|
Ross Allen Webb 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ross Allen Webb, 96, passed away on Wednesday, May 08, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1923, in Sesser, IL to Jobert and Lelah (Wilkerson) Webb. He married Constance Segretto in 1943 and she preceded him in death on September 11, 1998.
Survivors include three daughters, Carlene (Larry) Lehman of Centralia, Donna (Greg) Straus of Charlotte, N.C., and Leanne (Steve) Bartlett of Jacksonville; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Kathy Williams.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, Charles and Joe; one sister, Maxine Bryant; and one granddaughter, Michelle Lehman.
Ross belonged to AARP and served as president in 1994, 1995, and 2000. He also belonged to NARFE and the VFW-Post 455.
Ross was a resident of Springfield most of his life. He retired from the U.S. Post Office, after 23 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946.
Visitation: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 10 to May 11, 2019