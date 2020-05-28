Rowena V. Wiser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rowena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rowena V. Wiser
Carlinville, IL - Rowena V. Wiser, 54, passed on Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DAVIS ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved