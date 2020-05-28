Rowena V. Wiser
Carlinville, IL - Rowena V. Wiser, 54, passed on Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.