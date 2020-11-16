Roxie Ann Toland 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Roxie Ann Toland, 77, of Springfield, died at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home.
Roxie was born October 21, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of Gilbert and Eileen Stroh Bell.
She was employed as an administrative secretary to the Marshal of the Supreme Court until her retirement in 2016. Roxie enjoyed gardening, taking in and caring for animals, and most importantly, spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Bell.
Roxie is survived by her son, Mark (Robyn) Toland of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; grandchildren, Sophia, Caroline, and Luke Toland; and siblings, Randy Bell and Kris (Denny) Skaggs, both of Havana, IL.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to the APL, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com
to offer your condolences.