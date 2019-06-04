Roy F. Skaggs 1935 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Roy F. Skaggs, 83, of Chatham, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.

Roy was born August 27, 1935 in Chatham, the son of Willie and Minnie Skaggs. He married Nancy Bumgarner on October 8, 1960 in Chatham.

Roy proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for Wiley Lumber, Fiat Allis and the Village of Chatham/Chatham cemeteries.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray, Bob, Brady, and Willie Skaggs; and sisters, Velma Cary, Geraldine Branham, and Ethel Skaggs.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Skaggs of Chatham; daughters, Lisa Skaggs and Brenda Skaggs of Chatham; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 5 to June 6, 2019