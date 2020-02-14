|
|
Roy Joseph Mayer 1944 - 2020
Grants Pass, OR—Roy Joseph Mayer, 75, passed away on the morning of February 6, 2020 In Grants Pass, Oregon. Roy was dearly loved by his family, friends and acquaintances. They will forever hold him in their hearts. Roy was born in Springfield, Illinois, on March 27, 1944, to James Edward Mayer and Ann Pop Mayer. Roy and Judy Stanks-Housley, his bride-to-be, moved from Illinois to Texas, where they would later marry on July 4, 1982. After spending time in Texas, they also spent many years in the bay area and then to Las Vegas where Roy worked for Harris and Association as an engineer. Roy worked as a civil engineer in the construction area. He was a true Jack of all trades. Roy later went on to retire, and landed in Grants Pass, Oregon in 2016. He spent his happiest days fishing, hunting, playing the occasional round of golf, and relaxing on the island of Maui, Hawaii, for Christmas and New Years while surrounded by his loving wife and many friends. Roy is preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Ann Mayer; brother, John Mayer; and sister, Barbara Ann Gough. He is survived by his wife, Judy Mayer of Grants Pass, Oregon; daughter, Teresa Ann Mayer of Divernon, Illinois; son, Daniel L. Housley of Monument, Colorado; as well as, grandchildren Meghann and Luke Housley of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Sydney Housley of St. Louis, Missouri; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Payton, and a very special aunt Jo. Roy will always be remembered by those whose lives he touched. He is, and forever will be, the most special man to many. Per Roy's request, no services will be held. Donations may be made to at https://donate.lls.org/.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020