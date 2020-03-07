|
Ruby Green 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruby Green, 96, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her son's home.
Ruby was born on January 20, 1924, in Edinburg, the daughter of James and Catherine (Thoman) Stanbery. She married Delbert Green on November 29, 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1990.
Ruby worked at Sangamo Electric as an assembler for 28 years before retiring and then ran a home daycare. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and was a caregiver her whole life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; two brothers, Calvin and Robert Stanbery.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Sue Ellen) Green; two grandchildren, Jake (Ashleigh) and Adam (Amber) Green; and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, from 5-7:00 PM at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, in Rochester. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating. Private family burial will be in Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020