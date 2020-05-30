Ruby L. Timmons
Ruby L. Timmons 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruby L. Timmons, 92, of Springfield, passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Virden.
Ruby was born on June 29, 1927, the daughter of Sophie Robinson. She married Sylvester Timmons on July 3, 1948, in Springfield.
Ruby attended school in Eagle Lake, TX. She went on to work as a senior teller for Cilco, retiring in 1989 after 26 years of service. Ruby belonged to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching nature and being in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Floyd Brown; aunt, Leola Bailey; cousins, Dorothy Woodall and Jessie Somersville; and godson, Terry Cleveland.
Ruby is survived by her son, Kevin M. Timmons of Mons, Belgium; his wife, Grete Timmons; and grandchildren, Fred Kips of Brunssum, Netherlands, Beau Timmons of Las Cruces, NM, and Jesse Timmons of Maastricht, Netherlands.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Will DeShone Rosser officiating.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL, 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
