Ruby Reese 1967 - 2020

Ruby Reese 1967 - 2020Springfield, IL—Ruby Reese 53, departed this life on July 15th 2020, at her home in Springfield Illinois. She was born on January 26th 1967 in Chicago Illinois at Michael Reese Hospital, Daughter of Jessie (Earlene) Hopson. She was preceded in death by her mother; Earlene Hopson.Viewing Services Thursday July 30, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.In Lieu of Flowers send donations to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.