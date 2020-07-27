1/1
Ruby Reese
1967 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruby Reese 53, departed this life on July 15th 2020, at her home in Springfield Illinois. She was born on January 26th 1967 in Chicago Illinois at Michael Reese Hospital, Daughter of Jessie (Earlene) Hopson. She was preceded in death by her mother; Earlene Hopson.
Viewing Services Thursday July 30, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
In Lieu of Flowers send donations to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
She will be missed from family and friends we will always keep your memory alive from cousin Michelle and Chuck rest in peace cousin
Michelle Robinson
Family
July 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm just broken hearted and can't believe it...RIH Ruby
Dorinda Ross
Friend
July 20, 2020
Prayer's are going up for the entire Reese family
LANECIA LANIER
Friend
July 20, 2020
To the entire family I am so sorry for your loss.... always remember to Lift your eyes to the hills whence comes your help!!!! Psalms 121:1. And seek him while he may be found Isaiah 55:6 Now is the time
Shemachiah Israel
Friend
July 19, 2020
SO SORRY FOR THIS LOSS OF A SWEET LADY ,PRAYS ARE GOING UP FOR THE FAMILY.LANECIA LANIER CHAVOURS AND FAMILY.
LANECIA LANIER
Friend
July 18, 2020
SENDING MY PRAYERS TO ALL OF THE FAMILY
Precious Henderson
Family
July 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I will miss you freind
Curtis Boyd
Family
July 17, 2020
To everyone you where Ruby to us you where our SQUAW, daughter mother, step mother ,Play mother, sister, cousin grandmother and friend ... you where the sweetest soul a person could ever meet. You trully made your mark on this world cousin and your name will be remembered forever... I love you my beautiful cousin
Juandalyn Reese
Family
July 17, 2020
Sorry for you all lost my prayers are with you all
Twin
Friend
July 17, 2020
SORRY FOR YOUR LOST
JAMES PAGE
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cynthia Ousley
Friend
July 17, 2020
May God mend my family broken hearts at this time. Squaw you will be forever loved.
Juvoncia Reese
Family
July 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mom shay, keep your head high for your babies!!
Kelsey Wartenbe
Friend
