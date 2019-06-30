Russell Stewart Anders III 1992 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Russell Stewart Anders III, 26, of Springfield, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Russell was born on July 16, 1992 in Springfield, the son of Russell Stewart Anders II and Theresa Bambrough Anders.

Russell was a 2011 graduate of Southeast High School. He enjoyed video games, collecting Pokémon and Digimon cards, coin collecting, playing Magic the Gathering, watching anime, and creating YouTube videos.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wally Bambrough; and his parental grandmother, Sharon Wiser.

He is survived by his parents; his grandma, Bonnie Bambrough of Springfield; his grandfather, Russell Anders I of Springfield; and his snake, Spots.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will be hosting a Graveside Ceremony at Oak Ridge Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Attn: Memorials & Tributes, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602 or the University of IL, College of Veterinary Medicine, Friends of VTH- Exotics, 2001 South Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL 61802.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 1 to July 2, 2019