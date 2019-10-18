|
|
Ruth A. Evans 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ruth Ann Evans, 74, of Springfield, passed away at 10:15 pm Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Ruth was born in Quincy, IL, March 2, 1945 the daughter of Clifford and Martha (Kirtwright) Niffen. She married Donald K. Evans in Pittsfield, IL June 12, 1964 and he preceded her in death Jan. 23, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and a brother.
Ruth retired in 2000 from the Horace Mann Insurance Co. where she worked in annuity underwriting. She was also the owner operator of Candles by Ruth Ann. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church LCMS in Springfield and the Ladies Aid and Quilters of the church.
She is survived by her children: Kathy (Brent) Radtke, Donny (Veronica) Evans and Dennis K. Evans all of Springfield, her grandchildren: Alex (Husband Travis) Pocklinton, Brittany (Jared) Moses, Courtney Evans, Drake Evans, Cheyenne (Robert) Bluett, Hayden Radtke, and Rylan Radtke. She has a great grandchild, Colton Pocklinton, several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield where family and friends are welcome to visitation from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 220 S. Second St. Springfield, IL with Rev. Dr. Thomas G. Radtke and Rev. Paul Hemenway officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019