Ruth A. Falsetti
Bloomington, Ill. - Ruth A. Falsetti, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Aperion
Care Center in Bloomington. Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is in charge of arrangements.
Bloomington, Ill. - Ruth A. Falsetti, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Aperion
Care Center in Bloomington. Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.