Ruth Ann Aherin 1920 - 2019
Farmersville, IL—Ruth Ann Aherin, 98, of Farmersville, passed away peacefully on Friday March 8 at HSHS St. John's Hospital with her family present. Ruth was born on October 22, 1920, in Harvel, IL, the daughter of the late Sarah and James Leonard.
Ruth married Walter F "Lefty" Aherin on September 7, 1948. After 36 years of marriage Walter passed away in 1985.
Ruth is survived by four children, Darrell of Springfield, Paul (Margie) of Ozark, MO, Rosemary (John) of Farmersville and Jim (Susan) also of Farmersville.
There are six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James, Ross, Dennis and Lyle Leonard; and one sister, Mary Lillian.
Ruth loved growing up on the family farm and told many stories about her farm life. She went to a country grade school, which was taught by her brother Dennis. She graduated from Farmersville High School in 1938. After attending Brown's Business College in Springfield she worked for the State of Illinois for six years.
She was a dedicated member of her church and the Farmersville community. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society. Ruth was township clerk for Farmersville for 16 years and a member of Senior Citizens. She especially enjoyed the Farmersville Irish Days Celebration each year. Ruth was given the 2013 Farmersville Citizen of the Year Award, an honor that she cherished.
Ruth wrote in her high school yearbook "Out in the woods, carved on a tree, just two little words--Remember Me." Ruth will be remembered for her smile, her kind spirit and her angel food cakes.
The Aherin family would like to thank the staff at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield for the loving care they provided to Ruth.
Visitation will be held Monday March 11 from 4-7 .pm at St. Mary Catholic Church in Farmersville. Funeral will be held Tuesday March 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. also at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery in Farmersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church or St. Martin's Cemetery in Farmersville.
Hough Funeral Home in Farmersville is assisting the Family.
Condolences to the family maybe left at www.houghfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019