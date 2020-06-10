Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Ann (See) Wise

Springfield, IL - Ruth Ann (See) Wise, 76, formerly of Galesburg, IL, passed on June 9, 2020, at her residence. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL, is in charge of arrangements. 217-632-2500



