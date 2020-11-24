Ruth Chastain 1927 - 2020

Dunwoody, GA—Ruth Chastain, 93, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away November 18, 2020 in Dunwoody, GA.

She was born on September 6, 1927, in Springfield, to Dr. Chesley and Florence Bennett. She married George Chastain on March 11, 1949, in Springfield, IL. Ruth was a talented seamstress and wonderful cook. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, wood carving and caring for people who needed help.

She is survived by their three children; Charles (Debbie) Chastain of Springfield, IL, Sherry (Dave) Graf of Dunwoody, GA and Brenda (Greg) Geisen of Chatham, IL. Grandchildren; Jill (Troy) Griffitts of Springfield, IL, Dr. Beth Chastain (Andrew Anderson) of Madison, MS, Jarrett (Delores) Maxwell & Clayton (Lena) Maxwell of Oklahoma City, OK. She is also survived by 14 great grand children and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (2001) and sister, Betty Atherton.

A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at a later date.



