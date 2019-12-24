Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Capital City Church Of God
2501 East Cook Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Capital City Church Of God
2501 East Cook Street
Springfield, IL
1924 - 2019
Ruth Gilchrese Obituary
Ruth Gilchrese 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ruth Gilchrese, 95, was born to Louis and Nellie Brooks Burnett in Alton, IL on February 18, 1924. She departed this life at St. John's hospital on December 20, 2019. She married James Gilchrese on January 9, 1942 in St. Charles, Missouri, he proceeded her in death on November 26, 1996. To this union was one daughter, Rosalee Gilchrese.
Funeral Services Saturday December 28,2019, Capital City Church Of God, 2501 East Cook Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Pastor Anthony Fluker Officiating, Visitation:10:00am-11:00am, Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment Camp Butler National Cemetery (PRIVATE)
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
