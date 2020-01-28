|
Ruth Hermina (Jurgens) Dobbe 1926 - 2020
Pleasant Plains, IL—Ruth Hermina (Jurgens) Dobbe, 93, passed to paradise at her home, Concordia Village, Friday, January 24th, 2020. Ruth was born on April 7, 1926 to John Herman Jurgens and Eula Stiltz Jurgens.
A 1944 graduate of Virginia High, at age 18, Ruth passed the State Teacher's Exam and became a one room school house teacher for Circleville School until she transferred as a teacher to Ashland Schools upon consolidation.
In 1949, Ruth enrolled at University of Missouri and met Kenneth Dobbe from Huxley, Iowa. They were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Petersburg on November 23, 1950. Ruth and Ken enjoyed a long happy marriage for 68 years. After their wedding, Ruth again taught at Ashland until their move to Springfield in1957. In 1964, the couple built a home near Pleasant Plains and Ruth begin teaching Kindergarten at Pleasant Plains Schools.
After retirement, Ruth founded a daycare and preschool at Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains. Upon Ken's retirement, Ruth and Ken opened "K & R Kollectibles", an antique and coffee shop. Ruth also co-owned the "Clayville Tea Room" in 1993.
Ruth was an avid gardener, baker and seamstress. Ruth had a strong faith in the gospel and expressed assurance that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior and looked forward to spending eternity in heaven.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four sisters: Elizabeth Foste, Alberta Balster, Louise Himmel and Marie Burrus. She is survived by her brother Floyd Jurgens, brother-in-law, Rev. Leroy Dobbe and wife Ruth, son Dale Dobbe and wife Cathy, daughter Janice Dobbe Miller and husband Tom, seven Grandchildren: Jessica Dobbe Vanasse, Ryan Dobbe, Kyle Dobbe, Amy Miller Hamilton, Carrie Miller LaMotte, David Miller, Isaac Miller and ten Great-Grandchildren. Visitation, 10 a.m. and funeral services,11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains, IL. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020