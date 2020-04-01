|
Ruth I. Szerletich 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruth I. Szerletich, 90, of Springfield, died at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home with her husband, Eugene, by her side.
Ruth was born on September 16, 1929 in Ashland, IL, the daughter of Ernest and Henrietta (Johnson) Smedley. She married Eugene on July 29, 1950 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Springfield.
Ruth graduated from Ashland High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, listening to her vast collection of music, and caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Szerletich; brothers-in-law, James and Stephen Szerletich; sisters-in-law, Helen (James) and Marie (Stephen) Szerletich; and an infant sister, Mary Faith Smedley.
She is survived by her husband; seven children, Michael (Diana) of Louisville, KY, Richard (Debra) of Mackinaw, IL, and David, John (Chris), Mark (Annette) and Paul Szerletich, all of Springfield, and Mary (John) Meredith of Forrest City, IL; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Eugene and his family want to express deep appreciation to Ruth's personal caregivers, Tiffany Jackson and LaTanya Smith, for their exceptional love and caring of Ruth. They also thank Elara Caring (hospice), for their high level of in-home care.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with private burial to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to: – Springfield Office, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Ruth I. Szerletich is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020