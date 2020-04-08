|
|
Ruth Irene Klingel 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruth Irene Klingel, 84, passed assay on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Regency Care. Irene was born September 22, 1935, in Polo, IL, the daughter of Charley R. and Ruth C. Cox. She married John W. Klingel, Jr., on September 22, 1957, at the Polo Methodist Church. They lived in Mt. Morris, IL until 1967 when they moved to Springfield. John preceded her in death on April 20, 2001.
Irene was a member of First United Methodist Church in Springfield. Her employment history spanned a period of 52 years, beginning in 1953 in Mt. Morris and ending in 2005 when she retired from The State Journal-Register after 27 years.
Irene's family and many friends were her greatest source of pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Stanley Cox, Richard Adams and his wife Madeline, Donald Cox and his wife Joyce, one sister, Shirley Hughes and her husband Galen, a niece, Diana Erhart, and a nephew, James Prather.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews: David (Renee) Adams, Cheryl Prather, Josalinde (Mark) Blevins, Penny (Scott) Reining, Heidi Lester, Jim (Sherry) Cox, Tim Cox, Kim (Tim) Kasper, Donald Klingel, Linda Figge and Vickie (Bob) Bentzinger.
There will be a private graveside service only at Camp Butler.
The family of Irene Klingel is being served by Staab Funeral Home, 1109 S. Fifth Street, Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020